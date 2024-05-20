Monday, May 20, 2024
SPORTS

M’laya hosts IKCA selection trials for Canoe Slalom World Cup 2024

Shillong, May 19: Meghalaya proudly hosted the Indian Kayaking Canoeing Association (IKCA) selection trials at Whitewater Village on May 18 and 19, 2024. These trials were crucial in forming the Indian team for the 2024 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup and Kayak Cross events, key qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Over 25 athletes from across India, including strong contingents from Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Meghalaya, competed fiercely in the trials. The event underscored Meghalaya’s growing prominence in the sport of canoe slalom, providing an ideal setting for this high-stakes competition.
In the K1 women’s category, Elizabeth Vincent from Meghalaya secured 3rd place, while in the Kayak Cross, she achieved 1st place. In the K1 men’s category, Batskhem Nongbak finished 6th, Pynshngaiñ Kurbha finished 8th, and Manbhalang Kharkrang finished 9th. In the C1 men’s category, Indra Sharma from Meghalaya finished in 6th place.
These athletes will now represent India on the global stage, aiming to qualify for the canoe slalom events at the Paris 2024 Olympics.Hosting the 2024 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships trials marks a significant milestone for Meghalaya, showcasing its capability to host world-class sporting events and its dedication to promoting water sports. The selected Indian team will now compete against the world’s best, gaining invaluable experience and honing their skills for the international arena.This event highlights Meghalaya’s importance in India’s sporting landscape and marks a crucial step for the nation’s athletes as they strive for Olympic success.

