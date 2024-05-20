Monday, May 20, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

On Voting Day, Rajkummar Rao shares how it feels to be ECI’s Nation Icon

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 20: After casting his vote early on Monday morning before flying off from Mumbai for ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ promotions, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao talked about his responsibilities as the Election Commission’s National Icon.

Underlining the importance of voting in a democracy, the actor said, “It is very, very important. If through us people can get influenced, of course that’s the biggest thing we can do, to make people aware about the importance of voting.”

He then went on to say how happy he was to be made a National Icon. “I am very happy and I am very thrilled that the Election Commission chose me to be the National Icon.”

The actor added: “I understand how important it is. It is our moral duty and responsibility towards the nation, so, I request, and I appeal to all of you to please come out and cast your vote.”

When asked about his vote preferences, Rajkummar expectedly said, “That is very personal. I don’t think we can discuss it. Of course we all want our nation to grow and shine. It is already shining and I am sure it is going to shine even more in coming years.” (IANS)

Previous article
Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar welcome baby boy Vedavid, wish for ‘bright future that awaits our son’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Those who insulted Constitution now dancing with it’: PM Modi calls out Congress’ ‘hypocrisy

New Delhi, May 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a comprehensive discussion with CEO & Editor-in-Chief, AMG...
INTERNATIONAL

UK to fund medical training for doctors treating Palestinian evacuees

Shillong, May 20: The UK government will fund medical training for doctors and health practitioners treating Palestinian evacuees...
SPORTS

Top four teams to watch out for in 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup

Shillong, May 20: Once IPL 2024 is over on May 26, the attention of all cricket fans will...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar welcome baby boy Vedavid, wish for ‘bright future that awaits our son’

Shillong, May 20: Actress Yami Gautam Dhar and her husband-director Aditya Dhar on Monday announced the arrival of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Those who insulted Constitution now dancing with it’: PM Modi calls out Congress’ ‘hypocrisy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged...

UK to fund medical training for doctors treating Palestinian evacuees

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 20: The UK government will fund medical...

Top four teams to watch out for in 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 20: Once IPL 2024 is over on...
Load more

Popular news

‘Those who insulted Constitution now dancing with it’: PM Modi calls out Congress’ ‘hypocrisy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged...

UK to fund medical training for doctors treating Palestinian evacuees

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 20: The UK government will fund medical...

Top four teams to watch out for in 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 20: Once IPL 2024 is over on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img