PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Puri

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday led a two km long roadshow in the holy town of Puri in Odisha.

PM Modi after arriving at the Talabania helipad in Puri went to the Shree Jagannath Temple in a carcade to have a ‘darshan’ of the holy triad. He later embarked on a huge roadshow from Marchikote Chowk to the Medical Square.

The Prime Minister waved and greeted thousands of enthusiastic crowds gathered on both sides of the ‘Badadanda’ (Grand Road of Puri). The admirers as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party workers also greeted PM Modi with ‘Modi Modi’, Bharat Mata Ki Jay and Jay Shree Ram slogans as the PM’s vehicle moved past.

More than 100 saffron-clad women BJP workers walked ahead of PM Modi’s vehicle during the roadshow. Traditional artists were seen performing various cultural programmes on the Grand Road during the roadshow.

BJP’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra and state president Manmohan Samal accompanied PM Modi on his vehicle during the roadshow.

PM Modi later flew to Angul where he is scheduled to address a huge public gathering. The Prime Minister will address another public meeting at Cuttack Bali Jatra field later in the day.

Meanwhile, the fifth phase of polling is underway in five parliamentary seats — Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska and also 35 Assembly seats of the state on Monday.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1. The results of the polling for both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha will be out on June 4. (IANS)

