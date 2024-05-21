Tuesday, May 21, 2024
MEGHALAYA

EGH villages without water since 2 months, alleges activist

By: From Our Correspondent

From Our Correspondent

TURA, May 20: Williamnagar-based social activist, Nilbath Ch Marak, on Monday alleged that the villages of Dawa Gittinggre and Nengsep Gittim in East Garo Hills continue to remain without water supply since two months.
In his complaint to the Executive Engineer of the PHE department, on behalf of villagers, Marak informed that despite the JJM project having been completed, the two villages continue to remain without water supply.
Nilbath alleged that two persons were appointed by the department for repair and other necessary works, as was the norm after a project completion under JJM.
However, the appointees did not respond to the queries and help sought by the villagers.  Informing that the PVC rubber pipeline, which used to supply water to the villages, has not been buried underground but laid out in the open, making it vulnerable to being damaged in the near future, Nilbath urged the department to intervene and take steps to rectify the same at the earliest.

