Thursday, May 23, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Cong wave in Haryana, says Priyanka Gandhi at roadshow in Sirsa

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Sirsa (Haryana), May 23: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday claimed that there was a Congress wave in Haryana.

She said this during a roadshow in Haryana’s Sirsa in support of the party’s Lok Sabha candidate Kumari Selja.

Accompanying Kumari Selja and the party’s legislator Kiran Choudhary, Priyanka Gandhi travelled in an open vehicle and cheerfully acknowledged the people by waving and accepting garlands during the roadshow that lasted for nearly an hour.

Crowds of party workers standing on both sides of the roads chanted slogans ‘Congress party Zindabad’ and showered flower petals on her.

“There’s a massive Congress wave in Haryana and the Congress will clean sweep Haryana in these elections,” she told the media.

She said, “People are tired of their (BJP) politics. There is too much unemployment and inflation is at its peak. Change will come.”

This was the first political function of Priyanka Gandhi in the state where the campaigning for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls comes to an end on Thursday evening.

Selja, the former Haryana Congress chief, represented the Sirsa and Ambala (Reserved) constituencies twice each in the Lok Sabha. She has also been a Rajya Sabha MP from 2014 to 2020.

Sunita Duggal, a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was the BJP’s lone woman ‘warrior’ in Haryana’s 10 parliamentary seats in 2019 and emerged the winner from Sirsa (Reserved) by defeating her nearest rival and Congress leader Ashok Tanwar by a margin of more than 3,00,000 votes.

Her victory gave the BJP its first win in Sirsa, which used to be a bastion of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Congress.

Sunita Duggal was keen to contest this time as well but the BJP fielded Congress and AAP rebel, Ashok Tanwar, from the seat.

Interestingly, both Selja, who returns to the electoral battle in Sirsa after 26 years, and Tanwar, are former state Congress presidents and there is a straight contest between them this time.

Polling in all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25.

–IANS

Previous article
How Muslims got prominence and Hindus ignored in Mamata Banerjee’s reservation scheme
Next article
Sindhu to train in Germany, Lakshya heads to France ahead of Paris Games
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Nifty at all-time high, Sensex jumps over 750 points

Mumbai, May 23: Indian equity indices were in an uptrend on Thursday following strong domestic cues. At 1:00 p.m.,...
NATIONAL

IAF carries out successful night vision goggles-aided landing in Eastern sector

New Delhi, May 23:  In yet another significant milestone, an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft carried out...
NATIONAL

Solapur dam boat tragedy: Five bodies fished out, one missing

Solapur (Maharashtra), May 23: The NDRF has found the bodies of five persons, comprising a family of four...
INTERNATIONAL

PM Sunak calls snap UK elections on July 4, lists achievements

London, May 22: In a surprise development, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday called an early general...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nifty at all-time high, Sensex jumps over 750 points

Business 0
Mumbai, May 23: Indian equity indices were in an...

IAF carries out successful night vision goggles-aided landing in Eastern sector

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 23:  In yet another significant milestone,...

Solapur dam boat tragedy: Five bodies fished out, one missing

NATIONAL 0
Solapur (Maharashtra), May 23: The NDRF has found the...
Load more

Popular news

Nifty at all-time high, Sensex jumps over 750 points

Business 0
Mumbai, May 23: Indian equity indices were in an...

IAF carries out successful night vision goggles-aided landing in Eastern sector

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 23:  In yet another significant milestone,...

Solapur dam boat tragedy: Five bodies fished out, one missing

NATIONAL 0
Solapur (Maharashtra), May 23: The NDRF has found the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img