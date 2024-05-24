Friday, May 24, 2024
Bangladesh MP death case: Bengal CID team in Dhaka for more clues

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 24: After procuring some crucial clues, a team of officials from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police probing the mysterious death of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim, has reached Dhaka.

 

Sources said some crucial information was accessed by the investigation officials after the arrest of a youth, Jihad Haoldar, a Mumbai-based butcher by profession. Haoldar was specially hired and brought to Kolkata, and was one of those who murdered and then disposed of the body of the Bangladesh MP.

 

The investigating officers are of the view that those who gave the contract to Haoladar, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, have their roots in that country, and hence a larger coordination between Bengal-CID and Bangladesh Police was required to crack the case.

 

Sources further said that the investigation officials have also got some specific clues on the honey-trapping angle behind the mysterious death of Anwarul Azim. In the entire episode, sources added, the name that is surfacing, again and again, is that of Akhtaruzaman, a close friend of the deceased MP and a Bangladeshi-origin US citizen.

 

According to confessions made by Haoldar, his main task was to de-skin the body of the deceased MP, an art he has mastered being a professional butcher by profession.

 

Azim, a three-time MP in Bangladesh, came to Kolkata for some treatment purposes on May 12 and initially, he had put up at the residence of his long associate and friend in Kolkata Gopal Biswas at Baranagar also in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

 

However, on May 14 he went out of Biswas’s residence and informed the latter he would be coming back on the same day. State police sources said that he went missing since then and his mobile phone was also switched off. (IANS)

