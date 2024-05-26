Sunday, May 26, 2024
Delhi hospital fire tragedy: Cops arrest owner

By: The Shillong Times

Share post:

Shillong, May 26: Delhi Police has arrested the hospital owner where seven children were killed after a massive fire broke out on late Saturday, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Naveen Kichi, a resident of Bhairon Enclave, Paschim Vihar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said that on Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. a police control room (PCR) call regarding a fire at Baby Care NewBorn Hospital was received at Vivek Vihar police station, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

 

Upon reaching the spot, the fire had engulfed the hospital and its adjacent building.

 

“In the hospital, there were 12 newborn babies admitted and one was already dead before the fire incident. All the 12 newborn babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people and shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU Hospital, for treatment,” said the DCP.

 

The DCP said fire tenders also reached the spot and doused the flames.

 

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Chief Atul Garg said that seven children were declared dead at the hospital while five newly born babies are undergoing treatment.

 

“All 7 dead bodies have been further shifted to GTB Hospital for postmortem,” said the DCP, adding that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. (IANS)

