Monday, May 27, 2024
NATIONAL

Cybercriminals launched on avg 9K online attacks on Indian firms per day in 2023: Report

By: Agencies



New Delhi, May 27:  Cybercriminals launched an average of nearly 9,000 online attacks targeting Indian businesses per day in 2023, a new report revealed on Monday.

According to the cybersecurity company Kaspersky, more than three million web threats have been detected and blocked for businesses in India from January to December, a 47 per cent jump compared to the numbers detected in 2022.

“With the local government ramping up efforts to bolster the local digital economy and infrastructure, Indian businesses should prioritise strengthening their cyber defences against lurking online threats,” said Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India at Kaspersky.

“Failing to do so risks undermining their ability to fully harness the benefits of digitalisation. Now is the time to take proactive measures and safeguard against potential cyber threats,” he added.

Web-based threats or online threats are a category of cybersecurity risks that may cause an unwanted event or action via the internet.

Web threats are made possible by end-user vulnerabilities, web service developers/operators, or web services themselves, the report added.

“In 2024, it’s imperative for businesses to elevate their cybersecurity efforts to new heights. Gone are the days when basic firewall and endpoint solutions sufficed,” Singh said.

He also mentioned that with organisations handling huge amounts of data and the potential for significant reputational and financial damages from cyberattacks, “now is the time for an adaptive and intelligence-led approach to security solutions and services”.

–IANS

