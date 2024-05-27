Fans go wild for realme’s ‘Top Performer’ GT 6T at pop-up; early access Amazon sale on May 28

Shillong, may 27: The highly-anticipated realme GT series has made a triumphant return with the brand-new realme GT 6T. Featuring a powerful chipset, super-fast charging, and the largest VC cooling system in its segment — dubbed the “Top Performing Trio” by realme — the GT 6T has generated significant buzz.

realme officially unveiled the device on May 22, further fuelling fans’ anticipation for the upcoming first sale.

To capitalise on the excitement and give eager fans a sneak peek, realme hosted a special pop-up event at its flagship store in Ahmedabad this past Saturday, offering an exclusive first look before the device’s official launch.

Over 600 eager fans braved the scorching heat and flocked to the store, proving that the GT 6T was worth braving the elements for. realme ensured the enthusiasm was rewarded, showering early birds with cool gifts. The first 150 attendees received mystery boxes full of surprises, while the first 10 lucky customers scored exclusive ‘realmeow’ Lego boxes and scratch cards for a chance to win even bigger prizes.

The pop-up event was a resounding success, with the entire stock of GT 6T devices selling out completely. This overwhelming response clearly demonstrates the high level of anticipation surrounding realme’s latest offering.

Eager to keep the momentum going, realme has announced an early access sale for the GT 6T on Amazon, starting May 28. The sale will run for a limited time only, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., giving those who missed out at the event another chance to snag this highly sought-after device.

The extraordinary response to the pop-up event in Ahmedabad is indicative of the realme GT 6T’s potential to revolutionise the smartphone market. As we gear up for the early access sale, it’s safe to say that the ‘Top Performer’ realme GT 6T has indeed ignited unprecedented excitement among customers.

The realme GT 6T is expected to set new benchmarks in performance with its advanced features, cutting-edge technology, and aggressive pricing. Its imminent availability has created a buzz in the market, with tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting to experience its top-notch performance.

Given the speed at which the realme GT 6T sold out at the pop-up event, don’t forget to mark your calendars and be ready right when the early access sale goes live to grab the brand-new powerhouse from realme. (IANS)