Monday, May 27, 2024
spot_img
CRIME

Porsche crash: Two Pune doctors arrested for ‘tinkering’ with minor’s blood reports

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 27: The Pune Police on Monday arrested two senior doctors of a government hospital for allegedly ‘tampering’ with the blood report of the minor accused who was involved in the drink-and-drive Porsche car crash which killed two techies.

 

They are Dr. Ajay Taware, head of the forensics team and Dr. Shrihari Halnor of the Blood Bank at the government-run Sassoon Hospital who were taken into custody after a swoop on their homes by the Yerawada Police Station.

 

The duo is suspected of allegedly manipulating the blood samples of the 17-year-old boy and submitting a misleading blood test report that could have repercussions on the prosecution case and the direction of the investigations.

 

However, Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said last week that the police had taken a second blood test report which was sent to a private hospital, and the investigators plan to carry out a DNA test to match them, as the blood sample reports had raised doubts.

 

The blood report of the accused minor boy, the son of a prominent realtor Vishal S. Agarwal, had sparked a huge row as it purportedly gave him a clean chit and enabled him to get bail within 15 hours of the fatal May 19 crash in Kalyani Nagar area that killed IT engineers Ashwini Koshta and her friend Aneesh Awadhiya, both 24 and hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

 

The boy is currently lodged in a Juvenile Correctional Home in Pune, his father is in judicial custody while his grandfather Surendra Kumar Agarwal is in police custody in the same case that has sparked a nationwide furore.

 

Besides the two government hospital medicos, the Pune Police on May 24 had suspended two cops — PI Rahul Jagdale and API Vishwanath Todkari — for alleged dereliction of duty and other lapses pertaining to the accident, as public anger continued to simmer. (IANS)

Previous article
Man wanted for killing his uncle nabbed in Delhi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Cyclone Remal leaves 7 dead in Bangladesh

  Dhaka, May 27 (IANS) At least seven people died in Bangladesh due to the devastations of cyclone Remal,...
Business

NSE to launch one paisa ticket size for stocks below Rs 250 from June 10

  Mumbai, May 27:  The National Stock Exchange is set to launch a new one paisa ticket for stocks...
INTERNATIONAL

Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead

Washington, May 27:  Powerful storms have caused extensive damage in the southern and midwestern regions of the United...
SPORTS

IPL 2024: KKR played like ‘invincibles’ throughout the season, says skipper Shreyas Iyer

Shillong, May 27: Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer lauded his side for playing "like invincibles throughout...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cyclone Remal leaves 7 dead in Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Dhaka, May 27 (IANS) At least seven people died...

NSE to launch one paisa ticket size for stocks below Rs 250 from June 10

Business 0
  Mumbai, May 27:  The National Stock Exchange is set...

Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, May 27:  Powerful storms have caused extensive damage...
Load more

Popular news

Cyclone Remal leaves 7 dead in Bangladesh

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Dhaka, May 27 (IANS) At least seven people died...

NSE to launch one paisa ticket size for stocks below Rs 250 from June 10

Business 0
  Mumbai, May 27:  The National Stock Exchange is set...

Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, May 27:  Powerful storms have caused extensive damage...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img