Monday, May 27, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

SP MLA Rafiq Ansari arrested in 1995 criminal case

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Lucknow, May 27:  Samajwadi Party MLA Rafiq Ansari from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested from Lucknow for not honouring a non-bailable warrant issued to him in a 1995 criminal case from Allahabad High Court, said officials here on Monday.

The SSP had formed a team under the leadership of Circle Officer (CO) Civil Line for his arrest. The warrant issued against MLA Rafiq Ansari in the pending criminal case under sections 147, 436 and 427 of the IPC was challenged in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, MP- MLA, Meerut.

An FIR was registered in September 1995 against 35 to 40 unidentified people in the case and a charge sheet was presented against 22 accused.

Thereafter, a supplementary charge sheet was submitted against the petitioner, of which the concerned court took cognizance in August 1997.

Rafiq Ansari did not appear in the court. A non-bailable warrant was issued on December 12, 1997. After this, 101 non-bailable warrants were issued.

Despite the attachment process under Section 82 CrPC, Rafiq Ansari did not appear in court and went to the High Court against the warrants.

His lawyer had argued that 22 accused were acquitted in the judgment dated May 15, 1997. In such a situation, action against the MLA should be cancelled. However, the court had instructed the DGP in this case to ensure execution of the non-bailable warrant issued by the trial court against Rafiq Ansari.

–IANS

Previous article
South Korea, Japan, China reaffirm commitment to Korean Peninsula peace amid North Korea satellite plan
Next article
Papua New Guinea confirm over 2,000 buried alive in landslide
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt reviews preparedness in view of cyclone alert

Shillong, May 27: Meghalaya Government today held an emergent meeting to discuss the preparations for the severe Remal...
MEGHALAYA

Week-long capacity development programme held by AIU-USTM-AADC

  Guwahati,May 27: A week-long Capacity Development Programme on the theme “Catalyzing Academic Reforms through Capacity Building of Universities...
Economy

Sensex trades higher after opening at record level

Mumbai, May 27:  India equity benchmarks opened at record levels on Monday following positive action in global peers. At...
NATIONAL

Cybercriminals launched on avg 9K online attacks on Indian firms per day in 2023: Report

  New Delhi, May 27:  Cybercriminals launched an average of nearly 9,000 online attacks targeting Indian businesses per day...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya govt reviews preparedness in view of cyclone alert

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 27: Meghalaya Government today held an emergent...

Week-long capacity development programme held by AIU-USTM-AADC

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati,May 27: A week-long Capacity Development Programme on the...

Sensex trades higher after opening at record level

Economy 0
Mumbai, May 27:  India equity benchmarks opened at record...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya govt reviews preparedness in view of cyclone alert

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 27: Meghalaya Government today held an emergent...

Week-long capacity development programme held by AIU-USTM-AADC

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati,May 27: A week-long Capacity Development Programme on the...

Sensex trades higher after opening at record level

Economy 0
Mumbai, May 27:  India equity benchmarks opened at record...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img