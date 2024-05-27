Sunrisers break CSK’s IPL final record

Chennai, May 26: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s gloomy outing with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final against Kolkata Knight Riders etched their names in history books, but on the unwanted side.

On an overcast night in Chepauk, Sunrisers got bundled out on 113.

This marked the first instance of all players failing a team to reach 30 runs in an IPL final across 33 innings. The highest scorer for SRH on Sunday was franchise skipper Pat Cummins’ 24 off 19 deliveries. This was also the lowest total in the final since the inception of the cash-rich league. They broke Chennai Super Kings’ record of the lowest total of 125/9 in the final in the history of the competition. (Agencies)