Week-long capacity development programme held by AIU-USTM-AADC

Guwahati,May 27: A week-long Capacity Development Programme on the theme “Catalyzing Academic Reforms through Capacity Building of Universities Administration” was organized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)-USTM-AADC (University of Science and Technology Meghalaya-Academic and Administrative Development Centre) from May 20 to 25 in collaboration with the department of Rural Development USTM.

Held in online mode, the inaugural of the programme was addressed by Prof. G.D. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, USTM and President, AIU; Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of AIU; Dr. B.L. Ahuja, Vice Chancellor, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar, Assam and Dr. Rajul K. Gajjar, Vice Chancellor, Gujarat Technological University, according to a Press communique.

The five key speakers who addressed the webinar include Dr. P G Rao, Distinguished Scientist CSIR, New Delhi; Dr. Rajan Saxena, Former Vice Chancellor, SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai; Prof (Dr.) A. B Joshi, Director Academics, Kaushalya: the Skill University Ahmedabad; Dr. Safia Farooqui, Professor and Director, Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Centre for Online Learning; and Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

The webinar centered on strengthening university administration capabilities, highlighting the importance of skill distribution and modern teaching methods in line with NEP 2020. It emphasized innovative learning and teacher training, integrating digital tools and strategic partnerships to improve administrative efficiency and educational experiences. Continuous training, mobility programs, quality assurance mechanisms, and sustainable plans for academic reforms were key topics. Discussions also covered governance, resource management, stakeholder engagement, and the benefits of collaborative approaches.

The webinar explored online courses and the transformative impact of digital technology on education, focusing on its benefits and growth opportunities. Discussions centered around the concept and practical application of digital tools in higher education, including advancements and the challenges of digital transformation.

In the valedictory session, a brief report on the proceedings of the week-long programme was presented by Dr. Lilika Zhimomi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Rural Development at USTM. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr RK Sharma, Advisor USTM. Earlier, Dr Papiya Dutta, HoD, Department of Rural Development, USTM extended the vote of thanks concluding the inaugural session.