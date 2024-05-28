Tuesday, May 28, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

India head coach: Deadline ends but BCCI, Gambhir remain mum

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, May 27: The deadline for applying for the post of Indian men’s cricket team chief coach ended on Monday but both the BCCI and the top name in its wishlist, Gautam Gambhir chose to keep mum on the development.
After guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL trophy on Sunday, it is but natural that Gambhir’s name is getting more momentum.
While both interested parties haven’t said anything on record, the BCCI, it seems, doesn’t have too many quality options available at the moment.
It is understood that no notable foreign name has applied for the post, especially after BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it clear that the Board is looking at someone who has risen through the ranks of Indian Cricket and knows the domestic structure.
It could be safely said that the BCCI’s primary target was VVS Laxman, the National Cricket Academy head, but the stylish Hyderabadi seems not interested in a full time position which requires him to available for 10 months a year.
“The deadline is fine, but the BCCI brass wouldn’t mind taking some more time before reaching a decision. Right now, the team will be busy with World T20 for the better part of the month of June. After that seniors will be rested from tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe where any of the NCA-based senior coaches can accompany the team. So what’s the hurry,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Also, KKR principal owner Shah Rukh Khan shares a deep bond with Gambhir and it is not easy to leave an IPL team which has been a part of identity for the former India opener.
There’s another aspect that needs to be look into seriously — what senior India players, currently in New York, feel on whether Gambhir can indeed be Rahul Dravid’s replacement. (PTI)

Previous article
Australia fall short of players for T20 World Cup warm-ups
Next article
T20 World Cup: Can cricket make inroads in baseball-loving America?
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Starc hints at quitting one format of cricket

Chennai, May 27: After resisting the lure of lucrative private leagues for almost a decade because of his...
SPORTS

Swiatek starts French Open with straightforward victory

Paris, May 27: Iga Swiatek began her bid for a third consecutive French Open title with a straightforward...
SPORTS

T20 World Cup: Can cricket make inroads in baseball-loving America?

New Delhi, May 27: Cricket, a popular pastime in the United States in the mid 1800s, makes a...
SPORTS

Australia fall short of players for T20 World Cup warm-ups

Melbourne, May 27: Australia are facing a dearth of players for the T20 World Cup warm-up matches as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Starc hints at quitting one format of cricket

SPORTS 0
Chennai, May 27: After resisting the lure of lucrative...

Swiatek starts French Open with straightforward victory

SPORTS 0
Paris, May 27: Iga Swiatek began her bid for...

T20 World Cup: Can cricket make inroads in baseball-loving America?

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, May 27: Cricket, a popular pastime in...
Load more

Popular news

Starc hints at quitting one format of cricket

SPORTS 0
Chennai, May 27: After resisting the lure of lucrative...

Swiatek starts French Open with straightforward victory

SPORTS 0
Paris, May 27: Iga Swiatek began her bid for...

T20 World Cup: Can cricket make inroads in baseball-loving America?

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, May 27: Cricket, a popular pastime in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img