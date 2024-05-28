Tuesday, May 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

One killed, multiple hurt in Ri-Bhoi road mishap

By: From Our Correspondent

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, May 27: A collision on National Highway-6 in Ri Bhoi on Sunday morning resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.
The collision involved an overspeeding Bolero Pick-up (ML05AB3102) and a Maruti Swift Dzire (AS25DC9118), which was a commercial vehicle.
According to police reports, the incident was reported to the police at around 10:30 am.
Subsequently, a team from Umsning Police Station arrived at the scene in Umran, where they found both vehicles severely damaged.
Passersby had already transported the injured to a nearby health centre by the time the police arrived.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the Bolero Pickup, driven by one Stanphan Ryntathiang (21) from Patharlyndan in Eastern West Khasi Hills, was travelling towards Nongpoh.
He was accompanied by Breaksius Mawlong (26) from Mawkriah in East Khasi Hills, and Kamwadathmu Hadem (35) from Krongshnong village in West Jaintia Hills.
The speeding vehicle had reportedly lost control near Umran on NH-06, veered across the median, overturned, and collided with the commercial vehicle coming from Guwahati.
The commercial vehicle was carrying four passengers, including a minor.
The impact of the collision resulted in severe damage to both vehicles and injuries to all occupants.
Meanwhile, the injured occupants of the commercial vehicle have been identified as Nikhil Harijan Balmiki (3), Mahesh Balmiki (34), Minoti Das (46) and Deepa Das Balmiki (28), all from Azara, Guwahati, Assam. They were later transferred to a hospital in Guwahati for better treatment.
The driver of the Bolero Pick-up, Stanphan Ryntathiang, was, however, declared dead on arrival at the Nongpoh Civil Hospital.
Following standard procedures, the police conducted an inquest in the presence of Ryntathiang’s family.
An exemption was, however, sought for the autopsy by the family, asserting there was no foul play involved.
The body was subsequently handed over to the relatives for the deceased’s last rites.

 

