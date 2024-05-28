Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Politics

Senior SP leader inches closer to BJP; praises PM Modi, Amit Shah

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 28: Just days before the final phase of polling, senior Samajwadi Party leader Narad Rai is all set to join the BJP.

 

The SP leader, on Monday night, took to ‘X’ to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, making his intentions clear.

 

Rai, who was considered close to late SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, also posted a photograph of his meeting with Amit Shah on X.

 

Rai described Prime Minister Modi as one who has brought accolades for the country at the global front and used the phrase “Chanakya of Politics” for Amit Shah.

 

“Will strengthen their resolve to strengthen the last man in the queue and their commitment towards nationalism,” his post read.

 

Narad Rai belongs to the Bhumihar community which has a significant presence in the Purvanchal region.

 

According to sources, Narad Rai was feeling sidelined in the party, especially after SP’s focus shifted to PDA — Pichda (Backwards) Dalit and Alpasankhyak (Minorities).

 

Rai was also apparently upset over his name not being mentioned by SP national president Akhilesh Yadav during his address at an election rally in Ballia recently.

 

Expressing his displeasure over the management of the event, he pointed fingers at ‘new’ SP leaders around the SP chief who “can’t even win a booth by themselves’.

 

In his message, he recalled the contribution of Mulayam Singh Yadav, senior leader Janeshwar Mishra and socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia. In one of the messages, he said Mulayam Singh Yadav had once said that one should not hesitate to revolt if he or his people are disrespected.

 

Narad reportedly held a series of meetings with his supporters who turned up in large numbers during the last couple of days to gauge their mood. (IANS)

Previous article
 Udhayanidhi Stalin likely to become TN Deputy CM during June Assembly session
