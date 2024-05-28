Tuesday, May 28, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Swiatek starts French Open with straightforward victory

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Paris, May 27: Iga Swiatek began her bid for a third consecutive French Open title with a straightforward 6-1, 6-2 victory over Leolia Jeanjean on Monday, stretching her winning streak to 13 matches.
Swiatek, who has been ranked No. 1 for nearly every week since April 2022, put together an overwhelming 26-2 edge in winners and had just one, brief blip at Court Philippe Chatrier in the 1-hour, 1-minute match: She got broken to trail 1-0 in the second set.
But, after nine unforced errors in the initial two games of that set, Swiatek made only two the rest of the way en route to a 15th consecutive win at Roland Garros. Three of her four Grand Slam trophies came in Paris – in 2020, 2022 and 2023. The last woman to win the championship at the clay-court major three straight times was Justine Henin in 2005-07.
“It feels like home here,” said Swiatek, who will meet four-time major champ and former No. 1 Naomi Osaka next.
“I’m really happy to be back. Just feel like I can play really good tennis, so hopefully I’m going to be here as long as possible.”
Her match was going to be followed by one involving someone even more comfortable on the red clay: Rafael Nadal, the 14-time champion at Roland Garros. He was scheduled to face No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in the first round – in what might end up being Nadal’s last French Open match.
“For sure, I’ll be watching Rafa’s match,” Swiatek said. “Comparing me to him? I don’t think I’m at that level yet. He’s a great person and a great athlete … I will try to take lessons from him.” In other early action Monday, reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner improved to 8-0 in Grand Slam play in 2024 by defeating Chris Eubanks 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova eliminated Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-3 and two-time major finalist Ons Jabeur beat Sachia Vickery of the U.S. 6-3, 6-2.
Sinner, who missed the Italian Open this month with an injured hip, moved well and his strokes seemed just fine. He limited the big-serving Eubanks to four aces, converted 5 of 10 break points and was broken only once himself.
Not surprisingly, the clean-striking Sinner won 10 of the 14 points that lasted nine strokes or more.
“The hip is good. I’m very happy. I’m glad that my team and myself worked very hard to be back on court as soon as possible,” Sinner said.
“For sure, (my) general shape is not at 100% yet, so we try to build every day.” The encounter lasted only a little more than two hours and, truth be told, Sinner was not really tested all that much.
“I’m obviously happy by what I have achieved in the last months. But, our goal is to improve every day. That for me is more important. I know I have to improve some things,” said Sinner, who now faces French veteran Richard Gasquet. “Let’s see what I can achieve in the future.” (AP)

Previous article
T20 World Cup: Can cricket make inroads in baseball-loving America?
Next article
Starc hints at quitting one format of cricket
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Starc hints at quitting one format of cricket

Chennai, May 27: After resisting the lure of lucrative private leagues for almost a decade because of his...
SPORTS

T20 World Cup: Can cricket make inroads in baseball-loving America?

New Delhi, May 27: Cricket, a popular pastime in the United States in the mid 1800s, makes a...
SPORTS

India head coach: Deadline ends but BCCI, Gambhir remain mum

New Delhi, May 27: The deadline for applying for the post of Indian men’s cricket team chief coach...
SPORTS

Australia fall short of players for T20 World Cup warm-ups

Melbourne, May 27: Australia are facing a dearth of players for the T20 World Cup warm-up matches as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Starc hints at quitting one format of cricket

SPORTS 0
Chennai, May 27: After resisting the lure of lucrative...

T20 World Cup: Can cricket make inroads in baseball-loving America?

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, May 27: Cricket, a popular pastime in...

India head coach: Deadline ends but BCCI, Gambhir remain mum

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, May 27: The deadline for applying for...
Load more

Popular news

Starc hints at quitting one format of cricket

SPORTS 0
Chennai, May 27: After resisting the lure of lucrative...

T20 World Cup: Can cricket make inroads in baseball-loving America?

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, May 27: Cricket, a popular pastime in...

India head coach: Deadline ends but BCCI, Gambhir remain mum

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, May 27: The deadline for applying for...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img