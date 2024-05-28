Tuesday, May 28, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Thailand eases visa rules to allow longer stays for tourists, students

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Bangkok, May 28: Thailand on Tuesday announced longer visa stay periods for tourists, postgraduate students, remote workers, and retirees as part of the government’s policy to rev up the tourism sector amid a slowing economy.

The measure is aimed at promoting the tourism sector which is a key growth driver of Thailand’s economy and a major source of employment.

Beginning in June, travellers from as many as 93 countries will be eligible travellers to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days, an increase from the current list of 57 nations, according to government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke.

The government’s strategy includes extending stay limits for on-arrival visas from 30 days to 60 days. More visitors will qualify for visas on arrival, further facilitating entry into the country.

Foreign postgraduate students will benefit from an additional year of stay upon graduation, and insurance requirements for foreigners seeking retirement in Thailand will be relaxed. These changes are designed to attract a broader range of visitors and residents, contributing to the nation’s economic revival.

 

–IANS

Previous article
Slowly killing us: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath on sugar content, adulteration in food items
Next article
Phone tapping: BJP demands KCR’s arrest after ex-cop’s revelation
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Incessant rain hits normal life, connectivity in Manipur; multiple areas flooded

Imphal, May 28: Incessant heavy rain, triggered by Cyclone Remal and the deep depression over the Bay of...
NATIONAL

Jharkhand is home to beautiful mountains but now making news for mounds of notes: PM Modi

  New Delhi, May 28:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the JMM-Congress alliance on Tuesday over ‘flourishing’...
INTERNATIONAL

Praying for defeat of PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends ‘good wishes’ to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee

  Islamabad, May 28:  Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday wished "good luck" to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,...
NATIONAL

Delhi L-G orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes after hospital fire tragedy

  New Delhi, May 28: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday ordered a comprehensive probe by the Anti-Corruption...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Incessant rain hits normal life, connectivity in Manipur; multiple areas flooded

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 28: Incessant heavy rain, triggered by Cyclone...

Jharkhand is home to beautiful mountains but now making news for mounds of notes: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 28:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit...

Praying for defeat of PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends ‘good wishes’ to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Islamabad, May 28:  Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on...
Load more

Popular news

Incessant rain hits normal life, connectivity in Manipur; multiple areas flooded

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 28: Incessant heavy rain, triggered by Cyclone...

Jharkhand is home to beautiful mountains but now making news for mounds of notes: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 28:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit...

Praying for defeat of PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends ‘good wishes’ to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Islamabad, May 28:  Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img