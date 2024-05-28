Thailand eases visa rules to allow longer stays for tourists, students

Bangkok, May 28: Thailand on Tuesday announced longer visa stay periods for tourists, postgraduate students, remote workers, and retirees as part of the government’s policy to rev up the tourism sector amid a slowing economy.

The measure is aimed at promoting the tourism sector which is a key growth driver of Thailand’s economy and a major source of employment.

Beginning in June, travellers from as many as 93 countries will be eligible travellers to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days, an increase from the current list of 57 nations, according to government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke.

The government’s strategy includes extending stay limits for on-arrival visas from 30 days to 60 days. More visitors will qualify for visas on arrival, further facilitating entry into the country.

Foreign postgraduate students will benefit from an additional year of stay upon graduation, and insurance requirements for foreigners seeking retirement in Thailand will be relaxed. These changes are designed to attract a broader range of visitors and residents, contributing to the nation’s economic revival.

