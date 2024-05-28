Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Woman bitten by snake on Kerala train

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 28: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly bitten by a snake on a passenger train proceeding towards Shornur from Nilambur in Kerala on Tuesday.

 

The passenger, identified as Gayathri, an Ayurvedic doctor, deboarded the train at Vallapuzha station.

 

Gayathri sought help from people at the station and was rushed to a hospital.

 

Passengers on the train had spotted the snake under the seat, sources said.

 

“We could see the bite marks on her leg. We rushed her to the nearest hospital,” said Vijesh, one of the persons, who along with others, was making reels on the railway station.

 

As no medical staff was present at Vallapuzha Hospital, she was rushed to another health facility at Perinthalmanna and is now under medical observation.

 

Railway officials checked the train when it reached Shornur, but the reptile was not found. (IANS)

