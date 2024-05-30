Thursday, May 30, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Child among four injured in London shooting

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 30: Three adults and a child have been injured in a shooting near a restaurant in the London neighbourhood of Hackney.

 

London’s Metropolitan Police said the child is in a serious condition and that they are awaiting updates on the condition of the adults after the shooting on Kingsland High Street.

 

The four were taken to an east London hospital with “gunshot injuries.”

 

Police said they were called to the scene at around 9.20 pm (1820 GMT) on Wednesday with specialist firearms officers attending.

 

The force said no arrests have yet been made.

 

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward said: “We know Londoners will be shocked by what has taken place tonight.

 

“Our thoughts go to all those affected.

 

“Fast-moving inquiries are underway and we will update as soon as we can. If anyone has any information, please contact us.” (IANS)

Previous article
IDF takes control of key Gaza-Egypt border road, discovers 20 tunnels
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

India’s smart TV shipments fell 14 pc in Q1 due to slowdown in demand: Report

Shillong, May 30: India’s smart TV shipments dropped by 14 per cent (year-on-year) in the first quarter (Q1)...
Technology

AI learning in Kerala schools begins with this academic year

Shillong, May 30: Kerala has decided to include Artificial Intelligence (AI) in school textbooks and as a result,...
Technology

Nearly 2,500 leaked Search documents are real, says Google

Shillong, May 30: Tech giant Google has admitted that around 2,500 leaked internal documents from its Search feature...
Business

Stock Market Update: Sensex falls over 314 points amid muted global cues

Shillong, May 30: Indian equity indices opened in the red on Thursday following muted global cues.   At 9:50 a.m.,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s smart TV shipments fell 14 pc in Q1 due to slowdown in demand: Report

Business 0
Shillong, May 30: India’s smart TV shipments dropped by...

AI learning in Kerala schools begins with this academic year

Technology 0
Shillong, May 30: Kerala has decided to include Artificial...

Nearly 2,500 leaked Search documents are real, says Google

Technology 0
Shillong, May 30: Tech giant Google has admitted that...
Load more

Popular news

India’s smart TV shipments fell 14 pc in Q1 due to slowdown in demand: Report

Business 0
Shillong, May 30: India’s smart TV shipments dropped by...

AI learning in Kerala schools begins with this academic year

Technology 0
Shillong, May 30: Kerala has decided to include Artificial...

Nearly 2,500 leaked Search documents are real, says Google

Technology 0
Shillong, May 30: Tech giant Google has admitted that...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img