Thursday, May 30, 2024
Will cooperate in probe, says Shashi Tharoor on aide’s detention in gold smuggling case

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 30: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that he will be cooperating in the probe involving his aide in a case of gold smuggling.

 

The aide was reportedly detained from the IGI Airport here by the Customs Department for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold estimated to be valued at over Rs 35.22 lakh.

 

In a post on X, Tharoor said that he was in Dharamshala for campaigning and was shocked to hear about the incident.

 

While seeking to make his case clear, he said the aide was an old and ill part-time employee.

 

“I was shocked to hear of an incident involving a former member of my staff who has been rendering part-time service to me in terms of airport facilitation assistance. He is a 72 year old retiree undergoing frequent dialysis and was retained on a part-time basis on compassionate grounds,” he said.

 

“I do not condone any alleged wrongdoing and fully support the authorities in their efforts to take any necessary action as may be required to investigate the matter. The law must take its own course,” the Congress leader added.

 

Meanwhile, the Customs Department in a statement said that based on suspicion, officers at IGI Airport have booked a case of smuggling of gold against an Indian national who arrived at the Airport from Bangkok by flight TG-323 on Wednesday. (IANS)

Co-WIN being transformed into UWIN for national immunisation programme: Health Secretary
LS polls: PM Modi to hold public meeting in Punjab today
