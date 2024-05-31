Friday, May 31, 2024
Centre introduces separate mobile numbering series for service, transactional voice calls

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 31: The Centre on Thursday introduced a new numbering series, 160xxxxxxx, for making service or transactional calls, to help citizens easily identify legitimate calls and curb unsolicited voice calls from telemarketers using 10-digit mobile numbers.

 

Currently, 140xxxxxxx series has been allocated to telemarketers for making promotional/service/transactional voice calls.

 

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said in a statement that since the 140xx series is being used extensively for promotional calls, “consumers normally do not respond to such calls and many important service/transactional calls are missed”.

 

“This has resulted in wide use of regular 10-digit numbers by genuine entities for making service/transactional calls. This also gave opportunity to fraudsters to deceive consumers using 10-digit numbers,” the DoT added.

 

To address this, the DoT has allocated a new numbering series, 160xxxxxxx which will exclusively be used for service/transactional voice calls by the Principle Entities.

 

This clear differentiation between service/transactional calls versus other types of calls will make it easier for citizens to manage their communication.

 

“For example, the service/transactional calls originating from Financial Entities like by RBI, SEBI, PFRDA, IRDA, etc shall start from 1601,” said DoT.

 

The Department said that telecom Service Providers (TSP) will need to ensure “adequate verification of every entity before assigning a number from 160 series and the entity shall undertake to use it only for service/transactional calls”.

 

For any suspected fraud communications, citizens can report it on the Chakshu facility at Sanchar Saathi (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). (IANS)

