Friday, May 31, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Delhi CM Kejriwal raises health concerns ahead of surrender on June 2

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, May 31: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he will surrender on June 2 at 3 p.m. as his interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court in view of the ongoing general elections, ends on June 1.

“Supreme Court gave me 21 days for election campaigning. Today marks the completion of those 21 days. Day after tomorrow, I will return to Tihar Jail,” said CM Kejriwal, in a virtual press conference here in the national capital.

He further said, “I don’t know how long they will keep me in jail. My spirits are high. I am proud to go to jail to protect the country from dictatorship.”

“They tried to break me in many ways, tried to bend me, tried to silence me. But they were not successful,” said CM Kejriwal.

Hitting hard at the BJP, he said, “When I was in jail, they treated me in various ways, they stopped my medicines. I have been a serious diabetes patient for 20 years. For the past 10 years, I have been taking insulin injections every day.”

“They stopped my injections for many days in jail, and my sugar levels reached 300 to 325. If sugar remains high for so many days, it can damage the kidneys and liver. I was in jail for 50 days, and in those 50 days, I lost 6 kgs. When I went to jail, my weight was 70 kg, today it is 64 kg,” the CM claimed.

“Even after coming out of jail, I am not gaining weight. Doctors say it could be an indication of a serious illness, many tests are needed. I will surrender the day after tomorrow. I will leave home around 3 p.m. They may harass me more this time, but I will not bow down,” said CM Kejriwal, while urging people to take care of his aged parents while he is lodged in prison.

On Thursday, the Delhi court issued notice to the ED seeking its response on CM Kejriwal’s regular bail plea in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court also sought the agency’s reply on his plea seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds.

–IANS

 

Previous article
Swati Maliwal case: Delhi HC transfers Bibhav Kumar’s plea against arrest to MP/MLA judge
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Swati Maliwal case: Delhi HC transfers Bibhav Kumar’s plea against arrest to MP/MLA judge

  New Delhi, May 31: The Delhi High Court on Friday transferred Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav...
News Alert

Air India flight chaos: Passengers faint amid 20-hour delay

Shillong, May 31: A passenger on an Air India flight bound for San Francisco claimed that several people...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jannat Zubair says she got a lot of love on social media, but not that much as an actor

Shillong, May 31: Jannat Zubair, who began her career in the small screen industry with shows like 'Kashi...
Technology

TikTok denies report on creating US-only algorithm to bypass ban

Shillong, May 31: Chinese short-video-making app TikTok, which is facing a nationwide ban in the US, on Friday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Swati Maliwal case: Delhi HC transfers Bibhav Kumar’s plea against arrest to MP/MLA judge

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 31: The Delhi High Court on...

Air India flight chaos: Passengers faint amid 20-hour delay

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 31: A passenger on an Air India...

Jannat Zubair says she got a lot of love on social media, but not that much as an actor

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 31: Jannat Zubair, who began her career...
Load more

Popular news

Swati Maliwal case: Delhi HC transfers Bibhav Kumar’s plea against arrest to MP/MLA judge

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 31: The Delhi High Court on...

Air India flight chaos: Passengers faint amid 20-hour delay

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 31: A passenger on an Air India...

Jannat Zubair says she got a lot of love on social media, but not that much as an actor

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 31: Jannat Zubair, who began her career...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img