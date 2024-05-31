Karnataka: SIT to grill sexual abuse case prime accused Prajwal Revanna

Shillong, May 31: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the sexual abuse allegations against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, will grill the leader on Friday.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested Prajwal from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport soon after he arrived from Munich, Germany by Lufthansa flight in the wee hours, and handed him over to the SIT probing the case.

Prajwal’s mobile phone and baggage have been seized. The mobile phone and his voice samples will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

The accused will first be taken to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru for medical tests, and after that, the team, headed by SIT Chief B.K. Singh, will question him.

Afterward, the SIT is likely to take him to his residence and office in Hassan, where the sexual assaults and multiple alleged rapes were committed, and conduct a spot mahajar (investigating the crime scene and working out the sequence of events with the accused).

After bringing Prajwal back from Hassan, he will be produced before the court, SIT sources said.

Meanwhile, a team of advocates has arrived to meet Prajwal.

The grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Prajwal, had left the country on April 26 after the alleged sex video tapes featuring him surfaced.

The authorities had issued an arrest warrant, a lookout notice and a Blue Corner notice against him. (IANS)