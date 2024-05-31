Friday, May 31, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Karnataka: SIT to grill sexual abuse case prime accused Prajwal Revanna

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 31: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the sexual abuse allegations against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, will grill the leader on Friday.

 

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested Prajwal from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport soon after he arrived from Munich, Germany by Lufthansa flight in the wee hours, and handed him over to the SIT probing the case.

 

Prajwal’s mobile phone and baggage have been seized. The mobile phone and his voice samples will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

 

The accused will first be taken to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru for medical tests, and after that, the team, headed by SIT Chief B.K. Singh, will question him.

 

Afterward, the SIT is likely to take him to his residence and office in Hassan, where the sexual assaults and multiple alleged rapes were committed, and conduct a spot mahajar (investigating the crime scene and working out the sequence of events with the accused).

 

After bringing Prajwal back from Hassan, he will be produced before the court, SIT sources said.

 

Meanwhile, a team of advocates has arrived to meet Prajwal.

 

The grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Prajwal, had left the country on April 26 after the alleged sex video tapes featuring him surfaced.

 

The authorities had issued an arrest warrant, a lookout notice and a Blue Corner notice against him. (IANS)

Previous article
‘Anti-Sanatan mindset’: BJP slams INDIA bloc for questioning PM Modi’s meditation
Next article
Air India flight chaos: Passengers faint amid 20-hour delay
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi CM Kejriwal raises health concerns ahead of surrender on June 2

  New Delhi, May 31: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he will surrender on June...
NATIONAL

Swati Maliwal case: Delhi HC transfers Bibhav Kumar’s plea against arrest to MP/MLA judge

  New Delhi, May 31: The Delhi High Court on Friday transferred Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav...
News Alert

Air India flight chaos: Passengers faint amid 20-hour delay

Shillong, May 31: A passenger on an Air India flight bound for San Francisco claimed that several people...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jannat Zubair says she got a lot of love on social media, but not that much as an actor

Shillong, May 31: Jannat Zubair, who began her career in the small screen industry with shows like 'Kashi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi CM Kejriwal raises health concerns ahead of surrender on June 2

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 31: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Swati Maliwal case: Delhi HC transfers Bibhav Kumar’s plea against arrest to MP/MLA judge

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 31: The Delhi High Court on...

Air India flight chaos: Passengers faint amid 20-hour delay

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 31: A passenger on an Air India...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi CM Kejriwal raises health concerns ahead of surrender on June 2

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 31: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Swati Maliwal case: Delhi HC transfers Bibhav Kumar’s plea against arrest to MP/MLA judge

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 31: The Delhi High Court on...

Air India flight chaos: Passengers faint amid 20-hour delay

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 31: A passenger on an Air India...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img