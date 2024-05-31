Friday, May 31, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Missing poet found behind bars in PoK’s Muzaffarabad, Pak govt tells court can’t produce him as it is ‘foreign land’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 31: The abduction case of local Kashmiri poet and journalist Ahmed Farhad Shah has taken yet another unexpected turn as the Pakistan government’s lawyer told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday that Farhad is under the custody of police in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and cannot be presented because he is on “foreign land” that does not come under the country’s jurisdiction.

 

Farhad has been missing for the past two weeks and it was recently found that two cases were lodged against him by the police in PoK.

 

During Friday’s proceedings, the Additional Attorney General appeared before IHC judge Mohsin Akhter Kiani and informed the court that Farhad had at least two legal cases registered against him in Muzaffarabad and Dhirkot in PoK.

 

The poet’s lawyer, Imaan Mazaari, said later that the Additional Attorney General admitted in the court that Farhad was currently present on a “foreign land” and thus could not be produced in the court.

 

As reported by the IANS earlier, Farhad was abducted from his residence in Rawalpindi after which his wife filed a case in the Islamabad High Court. During the hearings, Judge Kayani criticised Pakistan’s powerful intelligence agencies for continuing the practice of forced abductions of people.

 

Questions are now being raised on the way Pakistani intelligence agencies are trying to cover up the matter.

 

“In this case, the law is being misused to establish the supremacy of the institutions. In the last hearing, the court was told that Ahmed Farhad was in Dhirkot lock-up. But when Farhad’s wife and child went to Dhirkot, he was not there. That means the Attorney General lied before the Islamabad High Court,” said senior political analyst Hamid Mir.

 

“Later, the family was told that Farhad was in Muzaffarabad. When they went there, they were told that he was with the Station House Officer (SHO). So, it does not require to establish who took Farhad and who had him in custody,” he added.

 

Strongly criticising the country’s establishment, Mir admitted that the Farhad case has given a new dimension to the issue of Kashmir.

 

“Now that they have admitted it, I want to ask how did the Pakistan Rangers go there (to PoK) during the recent anti-inflation protest,” he asked.

 

Farhad’s lawyer Imaan Mazaari told the high court that details of the FIRs lodged against the poet were not revealed to his family when they visited Muzaffarabad.

 

“The meeting was held at the Kahori police station, which is not the police station where the FIR was lodged. The FIR was lodged at Saddar police station in Muzaffarabad while Kahori is another district, about 14 km away from Muzaffarabad,” the lawyer said.

 

“The government today admitted in the Islamabad court that Kashmir is a foreign land with its own courts, police, and legal system. Now the courts in Kashmir will deal with the matter. This open and blatant abuse of the law needs to stop. All we want is Farhad returning home,” she added.

 

Mazaari also said that Farhad has lost a lot of weight and also could not speak fluently during his meeting with his family.

 

She expressed serious concerns over his health condition, insisting that the poet needs immediate medical attention. (IANS)

Previous article
US permits Ukraine to strike Russian targets with its weapons near Kharkiv
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

All set for voting at 24,451 polling stations in Punjab: CEO

Shillong, May 31: Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C, said on Friday that comprehensive arrangements have been made...
Business

Adani Ports signs 30-year pact to operate key terminal at Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Port

Shillong, May 31: Adani International Ports Holdings on Friday said it has signed a 30-year concession pact with...
SPORTS

T20 World Cup: Day matches will even out everything, says RP Singh

Shillong, May 31: The upcoming Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA will see...
Business

8.2 per cent GDP growth to boost business sentiments, create roadmap for Viksit Bharat: Experts

Shillong, May 31: Industry experts on Friday hailed the 8.2 per cent GDP growth estimate for the full...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

All set for voting at 24,451 polling stations in Punjab: CEO

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 31: Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C,...

Adani Ports signs 30-year pact to operate key terminal at Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Port

Business 0
Shillong, May 31: Adani International Ports Holdings on Friday...

T20 World Cup: Day matches will even out everything, says RP Singh

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 31: The upcoming Men's T20 World Cup...
Load more

Popular news

All set for voting at 24,451 polling stations in Punjab: CEO

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 31: Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C,...

Adani Ports signs 30-year pact to operate key terminal at Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Port

Business 0
Shillong, May 31: Adani International Ports Holdings on Friday...

T20 World Cup: Day matches will even out everything, says RP Singh

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 31: The upcoming Men's T20 World Cup...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img