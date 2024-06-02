Sunday, June 2, 2024
NATIONAL

BRS victory in MLC by-election hints at changing political dynamics: KTR

By: Agencies

Hyderabad, June 2 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday said that the party’s victory in the Mahabubnagar MLC by-election signals a crucial turning point in the evolving political landscape of Telangana.

He said that the victory in the local bodies’ constituency in the Chief Minister’s home district serves as a testament to the shifting political winds in the state.

Reacting to BRS candidate Naveen Kumar Reddy’s victory, Rama Rao said that the BRS successfully contested this election against the ruling Congress party’s enticements, highlighting the failures of Congress’s governance within a mere six months. He emphasised that this election was a clear demonstration of the electorate’s discontent with the ruling party and their trust in BRS’ vision for Telangana.

“Winning the MLC seat in the Chief Minister’s home district is a moment of pride for us. This victory not only brings joy but also significantly increases our responsibilities. We are confident that this victory is just the beginning and will pave the way for many more successes in the future,” he said.

KTR reiterated that BRS has always been, and will continue to be, the only party for Telangana.

“This result once again proves that BRS is the household party of Telangana, reflecting the true aspirations of the people,” he said.–IANS

Telangana: BRS wins MLC by-election from Mahbubnagar
Delhi: Over 100 challans issued for minor driving offences
