Sunday, June 2, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Malaika Arora’s Insta story raises eyebrows: ‘When they say you can’t do it, do it twice’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 2: Amid reports of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s breakup, the actress shared a cryptic post on her social media on Sunday.

 

The reality TV judge and former VJ posted a picture on the Stories section of her Instagram, featuring a cryptic message written on a whiteboard.

 

The text read, “When they say you can’t do it, do it twice, and take pics.”

 

Malaika’s message comes a day after Arjun posted a cryptic message on his social media.

 

Arjun shared in his message that life is all about choices and how one can be either a prisoner of the past or can be an explorer of future possibilities.

 

Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official in 2018 on her 45th birthday. The two have reportedly chosen to part ways amicably and aim to maintain a dignified silence on the matter.

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen portraying the antagonist in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role, along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff.

 

‘Singham Again’ marks the fifth instalment of Rohit’s cop universe and is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’. (IANS)

Previous article
Sonakshi Sinha shoots for Karan Rawal’s romantic thriller on her birthday
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

As Exit Polls indicate big victory for NDA, markets to see new highs this week

Shillong, June 2: It was a volatile week and a complete reversal of the previous week. Markets lost...
News Alert

Before surrendering at Tihar jail, CM Kejriwal calls exit polls fake

Shillong, June 2: Before surrendering at Tihar prison, AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on...
SPORTS

T20 World Cup: Ground is a little bit soft and spongy, guys could feel effect on hamstring and calves, says Dravid

Shillong, June 2: India head coach Rahul Dravid said the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium was a bit...
Politics

AAP’s claim of Punjab supremacy unlikely, may only get 3-6 seats: Matrize Exit Poll

Shillong, June 2: Punjab's ruling AAP is likely to get only three to six seats out of the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

As Exit Polls indicate big victory for NDA, markets to see new highs this week

Business 0
Shillong, June 2: It was a volatile week and...

Before surrendering at Tihar jail, CM Kejriwal calls exit polls fake

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 2: Before surrendering at Tihar prison, AAP...

T20 World Cup: Ground is a little bit soft and spongy, guys could feel effect on hamstring and calves, says Dravid

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 2: India head coach Rahul Dravid said...
Load more

Popular news

As Exit Polls indicate big victory for NDA, markets to see new highs this week

Business 0
Shillong, June 2: It was a volatile week and...

Before surrendering at Tihar jail, CM Kejriwal calls exit polls fake

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 2: Before surrendering at Tihar prison, AAP...

T20 World Cup: Ground is a little bit soft and spongy, guys could feel effect on hamstring and calves, says Dravid

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 2: India head coach Rahul Dravid said...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img