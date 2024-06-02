UP cop falls off moving train, dies

Shahjahanpur (UP), June 2 : A woman constable died after falling off a moving train at the railway station here, police said on Sunday.

The constable was returning to Shahjahanpur from Moradabad when she fell down while trying to alight from the moving train.

“Constable Kiran Katiyar, 27, posted at Chowk police station had gone to Moradabad on Saturday to submit a sample for viscera examination,” said Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena.

“The constable was returning to Shahjahanpur by Moradabad-Amritsar Superfast train, and when she tried to alight at Roja railway station from the moving train, she fell between the train and platform,” he said.

She was rushed to a medical college where she was declared dead, he added.

The constable was a resident of Bilhaur village in Kanpur.– IANS