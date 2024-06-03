Meghalaya Election Dept all set for votes counting tomorrow

Shillong, June 3: Election department in Meghalaya is all set for counting of votes tomorrow. Chief Electoral officer BDR Tiwari today said that there are altogether 13 counting centre including eight for Shillong and five for Tura Constituency, respectively.

As far as law and order situation is concerned, it was informed that the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of police have made their assessment for ensuring a peaceful voting. The Shilllong and Tura parliamentary constituency have witnessed multi cornered battles this time.

Earlier, top officials of the State Government also inspected the counting centre in Shillong to oversee the arrangements