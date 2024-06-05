Wednesday, June 5, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 5: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating him on the BJP-led NDA’s victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“Just spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him on his election victory. We also discussed ways to further enhance the strong cooperation between our countries in areas such as security, water management, green energy, semiconductors and healthcare,” Rutte posted on X.

Both leaders held a bilateral meeting in Delhi last year on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Asserting the immense scope of cooperation for businesses on both sides, Prime Minister Modi said that the meeting focused on building strong ties in the field of clean energy, semiconductors, digital technology and more.

During their meeting, Rutte — who has been the Netherlands PM since 2010 and is likely to become the next NATO Secretary General later this year — congratulated PM Modi for India’s successful G20 Presidency, the success of the Chandrayaan mission and also conveyed his best wishes for the Aditya mission.

–IANS

Previous article
Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Kejriwal
Next article
T20 World Cup: Rohit-Virat to open; four seamers, two spinners picked as India elect to bowl against Ireland
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Director Anurag Kashyap admits he’ll never cast ‘actor’ Anurag Kashyap in any project

  Mumbai, June 5:  Anurag Kashyap, who is starring in the upcoming police-villain chase drama 'Bad Cop', has shared...
News Alert

T20 World Cup: Rohit-Virat to open; four seamers, two spinners picked as India elect to bowl against Ireland

New York, June 5: Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli form the opening combination for India as the...
NATIONAL

Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Kejriwal

  New Delhi, June 5 :  A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind...
NATIONAL

Manipur CM congratulates newly-elected Congress MPs from state’s 2 LS seats

  Imphal, June 5: A day after the opposition Congress wrested both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Director Anurag Kashyap admits he’ll never cast ‘actor’ Anurag Kashyap in any project

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, June 5:  Anurag Kashyap, who is starring in...

T20 World Cup: Rohit-Virat to open; four seamers, two spinners picked as India elect to bowl against Ireland

News Alert 0
New York, June 5: Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat...

Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Kejriwal

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 5 :  A Delhi court on...
Load more

Popular news

Director Anurag Kashyap admits he’ll never cast ‘actor’ Anurag Kashyap in any project

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, June 5:  Anurag Kashyap, who is starring in...

T20 World Cup: Rohit-Virat to open; four seamers, two spinners picked as India elect to bowl against Ireland

News Alert 0
New York, June 5: Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat...

Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Kejriwal

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 5 :  A Delhi court on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img