Wednesday, June 5, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Group alleges shoddy college construction, calls for probe

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

TURA, June 4: The A.chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) from Rongjeng in East Garo Hills has condemned the alleged substandard construction of the Rongjeng Model Degree College.
The newly constructed college building was inaugurated recently and academic sessions are about to commence soon.
However, in view of its ‘substandard’ construction, the organisation has demanded an impartial investigation.
“We welcome the declaration of the academic session, but an impartial investigation is needed keeping in view the safety of students,” the organisation said.

LS Poll
Attendees of a tree plantation drive, which was organised by North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCORMS), in the city recently. As part of the Swachhata Pakhwada programme, the NERCORMS held several activities from May 16 to 31, some of which included cleanliness drive, plantation drive, awareness programme on menstrual hygiene and distribution of biodegradable sanitary napkins, blood donation camp, et al.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Don't take voters for granted!

Editor, The VPP victory in the Shillong Parliamentary seat was predicted by many. For once there was a sort...
EDITORIAL

Peoples' power

The half verdict that Modi has managed this election tells us that voters can never be taken for...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Environment Day & Indifference to Forest Management & Protection

By Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh This year the World Environment Day falls just a day after the declaration of the Lok...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Bob's Banter

By Robert Clements Silence Has Spoken..! With the election results now out, one fact is obvious, that the silence of...

