Group alleges shoddy college construction, calls for probe

TURA, June 4: The A.chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) from Rongjeng in East Garo Hills has condemned the alleged substandard construction of the Rongjeng Model Degree College.

The newly constructed college building was inaugurated recently and academic sessions are about to commence soon.

However, in view of its ‘substandard’ construction, the organisation has demanded an impartial investigation.

“We welcome the declaration of the academic session, but an impartial investigation is needed keeping in view the safety of students,” the organisation said.