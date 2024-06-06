Thursday, June 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HC rejects petition against STR for leases

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 5: The High Court of Meghalaya has rejected a petition against the Standard Table of Rent (STR) for existing and expired leases under the Shillong Cantonment. The petition was filed by Shillong Cantonment Lease Holders Association and one individual.
The petitioners were aggrieved with the action of the Defence Estate Officer in determining the Standard Table of Rent for existing and expired leases under the Shillong Cantonment, which, they alleged, was done without following the procedure laid down under the relevant rules, and the consequent action of the Cantonment Authorities in demanding exorbitant and arbitrary rent for the leasehold properties.
“The background facts are that all leasehold properties in the civil areas of the Shillong Cantonment were settled under the provisions of the Cantonment Land Administration Rules 1925 and 1937 (hereinafter referred to CLAR 1937),” the order said.
“The CLAR contains provisions relating to the management of properties vested in the Cantonment Board including powers to lease them out, fixing and collection of rents etc., and Rules 8 and 10 thereof, mandate that STR is required to be prepared in consultation with the Collector,” the order added.

