Thursday, June 6, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

US to send NSA Jake Sullivan to engage with Modi 3.0 govt

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, June 6: US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is scheduled to visit India to engage with the new government in New Delhi as Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for a record third consecutive term, the White House said.

 

Sullivan’s visit was discussed when US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday to congratulate him on his re-election.

 

“President Joseph Biden Jr spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India’s general election,” the White House said in a statement.

 

The two leaders stressed their commitment to strengthening the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and to advancing their common vision of a free, open and prosperous India-Pacific region, the White House added.

 

President Biden praised the “friendship” between the US and India on X. This was followed by similar congratulatory messages by other senior members of his Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

 

PM Modi responded to President Biden’s post, saying he was happy to receive the call from his “friend”.

 

Though Sullivan’s visit has been announced, his travel dates to India are yet to be finalised. However, it is expected to be within days of PM Modi taking oath, which is likely to take on June 8.

 

Besides President Biden, Senator Ben Cardin, Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also congratulated the Modi administration for conducting the massive elections which saw a turnout of millions in only a few weeks.

 

“The people of India have again demonstrated their commitment to the democratic process, casting their votes in spite of this year’s intense heatwaves,” the White House said. (IANS)

World Watch
