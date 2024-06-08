CWC passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as LoP; decision on which seat to vacate by June 17

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, June 8: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday passed a resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha.

“The CWC has unanimously requested Rahul Gandhi to take the position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He is the best person to lead this campaign inside the Parliament,” said Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal, after the meeting, adding that the former party chief would take a decision very soon.

He also said that the revival of Congress has begun, and the atmosphere in the CWC is entirely different now from what it was four months back.

“The people of India have spoken… the Congress has been given another chance, and it is now up to us to build on it,” he said.

“As for vacating either the Wayanad or Raebareli seat, the decision will be taken on or before June 17. It’s obvious that one can hold only one seat. Both the seats are very close to him. So the decision will be made soon,” Venugopal said.

The Congress leaders from Kerala have been pressing Rahul Gandhi to retain Wayanad, despite speculation that the party might field Priyanka Gandhi from the seat if her brother decides to vacate it.

The CWC meeting was attended by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and D.K. Shivakumar, among others.

–IANS