Sunday, June 9, 2024
CWC passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as LoP; decision on which seat to vacate by June 17

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, June 8: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday passed a resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha.

“The CWC has unanimously requested Rahul Gandhi to take the position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He is the best person to lead this campaign inside the Parliament,” said Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal, after the meeting, adding that the former party chief would take a decision very soon.

He also said that the revival of Congress has begun, and the atmosphere in the CWC is entirely different now from what it was four months back.

“The people of India have spoken… the Congress has been given another chance, and it is now up to us to build on it,” he said.

“As for vacating either the Wayanad or Raebareli seat, the decision will be taken on or before June 17. It’s obvious that one can hold only one seat. Both the seats are very close to him. So the decision will be made soon,” Venugopal said.

The Congress leaders from Kerala have been pressing Rahul Gandhi to retain Wayanad, despite speculation that the party might field Priyanka Gandhi from the seat if her brother decides to vacate it.

The CWC meeting was attended by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and D.K. Shivakumar, among others.

–IANS

 

Prez Murmu appoints Modi as PM-designate
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

