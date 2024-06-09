Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, June 9 : Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening.

Kharge will attend the ceremony in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

The decision was taken after holding talks with other INDIA bloc partners, said sources.

PM Modi is set to take the oath on Sunday at 7.15 p.m. Sources have said that some members of the Council of Ministers will also take oath.

The ceremony will be attended by leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.

These are Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

–IANS