Monday, June 10, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

After terrorists kill 9 pilgrims in J&K’s Reasi, security forces launch search operation to nab terrorists

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 10: Police said on Monday that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the terrorists who attacked a bus which plunged into a gorge in J&K’s Reasi district, killing 10 pilgrims and injuring 33 others.

 

SSP Reasi, Mohita Sharma said that the driver of the bus lost control of the wheel after terrorists fired at the vehicle in Teryath village of Poni area of Reasi district Sunday evening. The bus dropped into a gorge killing 10 pilgrims and injuring 33 others.

 

The bus was returning from Shiv Khori temple to Katra town when the incident occurred. The rescue operation was immediately undertaken by the Army, police and paramilitary forces with the assistance of the local people.

 

“The rescue operation was completed by 8.10 p.m. yesterday. The injured were shifted to hospitals in Reasi and Jammu city. The identities of the pilgrims are being ascertained as all of them belong to outside J&amp;K.

 

“A joint operational headquarters of the police, Army and CRPF was set up at the site and a multi-dimensional operation was launched to get the attackers. Terrorists involved in this dastardly attack are believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of Rajouri, Reasi and Poonch,” officials said.

 

The attack on innocent pilgrims has been widely condemned.

 

J&amp;K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha said on his X-post, “PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. Hon’ble PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care and assistance”.

 

Union Minister, Amit Shah also issued an update on the on-ground situation in Reasi. In his X-post Amit Shah said that the local J&amp;K administration is working on a war footing to provide immediate medical attention to those injured. He also said that those behind this attack on pilgrims wouldn’t be spared.

 

J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina said, “Cowardly Pakistani terrorists cannot face the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and our paramilitary forces. The terrorists who have carried out this audacity will have to pay a heavy price for their crime.” (IANS)

Previous article
UP BJP ready with report on ministers’ non-performance in polls
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Facebook hit with fresh user data leak, claim researchers

Shillong, June 10: Cybersecurity researchers have reported an alleged data leak involving at least one lakh users of...
SPORTS

‘What a comeback’: Big B leads celeb cheers for India’s T20 win against Pakistan

Shillong, June 10: Whenever there is a match between India and Pakistan, the entire nation unites to watch.     Many...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka shares glimpses of her Sunday Beach Day with daughter Malti Marie

Shillong, June 10: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie are spending precious time together at the...
Health

Snoring or sleep apnoea? Know when to seek medical attention

Shillong, June 10: Snoring is a sleep disorder that can raise the risk of several non-communicable diseases like...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Facebook hit with fresh user data leak, claim researchers

Technology 0
Shillong, June 10: Cybersecurity researchers have reported an alleged...

‘What a comeback’: Big B leads celeb cheers for India’s T20 win against Pakistan

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 10: Whenever there is a match between...

Priyanka shares glimpses of her Sunday Beach Day with daughter Malti Marie

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 10: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her daughter...
Load more

Popular news

Facebook hit with fresh user data leak, claim researchers

Technology 0
Shillong, June 10: Cybersecurity researchers have reported an alleged...

‘What a comeback’: Big B leads celeb cheers for India’s T20 win against Pakistan

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 10: Whenever there is a match between...

Priyanka shares glimpses of her Sunday Beach Day with daughter Malti Marie

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 10: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her daughter...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img