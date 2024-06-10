Monday, June 10, 2024
Kangana incident reflects simmering anger caused by her ‘venomous’ statement: Punjab CM

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, June 10: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday that a CISF constable allegedly slapping Bollywood actress and newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh Airport recently represented the simmering anger caused by her “venomous statement” made in the past.

 

“It is an unfortunate incident, but Kangna should also have exercised restraint before labelling all Punjabis as terrorists,” he told the media.

 

Stating that the actress-politician should have remembered the significant contributions made by the Punjabis in India’s freedom struggle, defence sector, and in making the country self-reliant in food production, Mann said the “immature statements does not behove a public figure of Kangna’s stature”.

 

A day after Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped at the Chandigarh Airport, an FIR was registered on June 7 against the accused CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur.

 

Kaur has been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, no arrest has been made so far.

 

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable was initially detained and later suspended after Kangana on the day of the incident told the CISF officials on her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi that she was slapped and abused by a woman constable at the Chandigarh Airport before she boarded the flight to Delhi.

 

“I was hit on the face, abused. I am safe but concerned about terrorism in Punjab,” Ranaut said in a video uploaded on her X handle with the caption, “Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab.”

 

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by the Superintendent of Police of Mohali district, has been formed to probe the matter. (IANS)

