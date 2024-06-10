Monday, June 10, 2024
Priyanka shares glimpses of her Sunday Beach Day with daughter Malti Marie

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 10: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie are spending precious time together at the beach in Australia.

 

The actress shared a sneak peek of her on Sunday with Malti Marie at the beach through an adorable video collage on Instagram.

 

The video is a compilation of several fun moments, showing Malti running around and playing with sand.

 

In the video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen enjoying their beach holiday.

 

Malti is dressed in a cute blue dress paired with a pink hat while Priyanka wears a white dress and white hat. The footage captures Malti running around, playing with the sand, touching it, and drawing on it.

 

The actress also shared a glimpse showing ‘Mama Malti’ written on the sand

 

The video ends with a picture of both of them fast asleep on the bed after a long day.

 

Priyanka shared the video with the caption: “Sundays like this (red heart and folded hands emoticons) grateful.”

 

Despite her busy schedule with the ongoing shoot for her upcoming film ‘The Bluff’, Priyanka manages to fulfil her mommy duties remarkably well.

 

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration. One wrote, “Such precious moments! And it is so important for a mother to have this interaction with her children!”

 

Another commented, “Awww Malti, she is so adorable and getting so tall and beautiful tan.”

 

A humorous remark read, “Where’s the leash, brave momma…”

 

Recently, Priyanka shared heartwarming pictures of her daughter from her makeup session, showing Malti doodling over a mannequin’s face kept on the table, which the actress captioned: “When MM is in the HMU trailer.”

 

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in ‘Heads of State’, an action-comedy starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid. (IANS)

Ram Charan starts shooting for final leg of Game Changer in Rajahmundry
