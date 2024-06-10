Monday, June 10, 2024
spot_img
Health

Snoring or sleep apnoea? Know when to seek medical attention

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 10: Snoring is a sleep disorder that can raise the risk of several non-communicable diseases like high blood pressure, and blood sugar and even cause life-threatening heart attack and stroke, said experts on Monday.

 

 

Snoring is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder often associated with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). More than 12 crore people in India reportedly suffer from OSA.

 

 

 

“Snoring is characterised by the recurrent episode of complete or partial obstruction of the upper airway leading to reduced or absent breathing during sleep and these episodes are termed apnoeas and hypopneas,” Dr. Manoj Pawar, Associate Consultant – Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, told IANS.

 

 

 

While not all snoring is dangerous, Dr. Manoj said that it may be of concern if an individual suffers from excessive daytime sleepiness, or restless sleep due to it.

 

 

 

“The prominent symptom is excessive daytime sleepiness wherein patients tend to sleep very easily during daytime mostly while watching TV, sitting with the other members of the family, reading newspapers, and even while driving a car. It can be very dangerous,” the doctor said.

 

 

 

It can also cause early morning headaches, insomnia, trouble concentrating on things, mood changes, a decrease in sex drive, and an increase in urinary frequency.

 

 

 

“When the obstruction is severe, the oxygen supply to the various body organs is affected leading to apnoea (stoppage of breathing). Because of lack of oxygen, they suffer from a variety of neuropsychiatric symptoms such as tiredness, daytime sleepiness, irritability, and lack of concentration,” Dr Santosh Bangar, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, told IANS

 

 

 

“It is a major cause of divorce and road traffic accidents, and can lead to mental and physical health complications hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, irregular heart rhythm, heart attack, sudden cardiac death, stroke (paralysis), dementia and depression,” he added.

 

 

 

Dr Santosh said it is also more common in men with a short neck, large tongue, and jaw abnormality. Besides obese individuals, it can also be seen in thin people and can be hereditary.

 

 

 

The experts called for a healthy lifestyle, weight reduction, regular exercise, eating a light dinner, and avoiding sleep tablets, smoking, and alcohol. Wearing a mask (CPAP, Continuous positive airway pressure) or jaw braces may also help. (IANS)

Previous article
Alcohol-based mouthwash may not be good for your oral health: Study 
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Facebook hit with fresh user data leak, claim researchers

Shillong, June 10: Cybersecurity researchers have reported an alleged data leak involving at least one lakh users of...
SPORTS

‘What a comeback’: Big B leads celeb cheers for India’s T20 win against Pakistan

Shillong, June 10: Whenever there is a match between India and Pakistan, the entire nation unites to watch.     Many...
News Alert

After terrorists kill 9 pilgrims in J&K’s Reasi, security forces launch search operation to nab terrorists

Shillong, June 10: Police said on Monday that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the terrorists...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka shares glimpses of her Sunday Beach Day with daughter Malti Marie

Shillong, June 10: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie are spending precious time together at the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Facebook hit with fresh user data leak, claim researchers

Technology 0
Shillong, June 10: Cybersecurity researchers have reported an alleged...

‘What a comeback’: Big B leads celeb cheers for India’s T20 win against Pakistan

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 10: Whenever there is a match between...

After terrorists kill 9 pilgrims in J&K’s Reasi, security forces launch search operation to nab terrorists

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 10: Police said on Monday that a...
Load more

Popular news

Facebook hit with fresh user data leak, claim researchers

Technology 0
Shillong, June 10: Cybersecurity researchers have reported an alleged...

‘What a comeback’: Big B leads celeb cheers for India’s T20 win against Pakistan

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 10: Whenever there is a match between...

After terrorists kill 9 pilgrims in J&K’s Reasi, security forces launch search operation to nab terrorists

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 10: Police said on Monday that a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img