Monday, June 10, 2024
‘Terrorists will pay a heavy price’, says J&K L-G as he meets Reasi attack victims

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, June 10: J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the terrorists responsible for the Reasi attack will pay a heavy price however government’s priority right now is to look after the well-being of the injured.

 

 

“Those who committed this cowardly act will have to pay a very heavy price,” the L-G said after meeting the injured pilgrims in the hospital.

 

He also assured the victims of all possible assistance.

 

“Met the injured pilgrims at Government Medical College, Jammu &amp; Narayana Hospital, Katra and wished them a speedy recovery. The entire nation stands firmly with the families of martyred pilgrims in this hour of grief,” the L-G wrote on X.

 

Sinha told the injured pilgrims that the priority of the government right now is the well-being of the injured pilgrims, but those behind the heinous crime would be brought to justice.

 

Terrorists, reportedly two in number, fired at a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in Reasi district of Jammu division at around 6 pm on Sunday.

 

The terrorists fired at the driver and also at the pilgrims sitting in the bus. Eye-witnesses have said that firing continued for over 10 minutes.

 

Police said the driver lost control of the bus after which the bus plunged into a deep gorge. Ten pilgrims died on the spot while 33 others were injured.

 

The bus was carrying pilgrims back from Shiv Khori temple to Katra town when it was attacked by terrorists at Veryath village in the Poni area of Reasi district.

 

Police, the army and the paramilitary forces assisted by the locals immediately carried out a rescue operation and the injured were shifted to Narayana Hospital in Katra town and the government medical college hospital in Jammu.

 

Security forces have started a massive manhunt to trace the terrorists. Police said five separate teams have been formed to hunt down the group of terrorists believed to be active in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of J&amp;K.

 

Meanwhile, to assist the local police, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also visited the spot in addition to the forensic experts. (IANS)

