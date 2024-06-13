MoS KV Singh reaches Kuwait to oversee assistance, early repatriation of bodies

New Delhi, June 13: Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived in Mangaf, Kuwait, on Thursday to oversee assistance for those injured in the fire tragedy and coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased, Indian Embassy in Kuwait said.

A fire broke out in a Labour housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait early on Wednesday claiming at least 49 lives, out of which 40 were Indian nationals.

“On the directions of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh arrives in Kuwait to oversee assistance to those injured in fire tragedy & coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who have died in this unfortunate incident,” the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya about the fire tragedy and urged the early repatriation of the mortal remains of those who lost their lives.

EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, said, “Spoke to Kuwaiti FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on the fire tragedy in Kuwait. Apprised of the efforts made by Kuwaiti authorities in that regard. Was assured that the incident would be fully investigated and that responsibility will be fixed.”

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a review meeting on the fire tragedy and announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of deceased Indian nationals from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

PM Modi also expressed his deep sorrow at the unfortunate incident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased, wishing speedy recovery for those injured.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) mentioned that those injured are presently admitted to five government hospitals and receiving proper medical care and attention.

According to hospital authorities, most of the admitted patients are stable, the EAM added.

“The Embassy has established a helpline +965-65505246 (WhatsApp and regular call) for family members to get in touch. Regular updates are being provided through the helpline,” the EAM said.

–IANS