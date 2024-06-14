Friday, June 14, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

3 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 14: Three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli raid in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin in the northern West Bank, a Palestinian official said.

 

The Israeli side informed the Palestinian liaison (security coordination office) that the three young men were killed on Thursday inside a besieged house, Kamal Abu al-Rub, the Governor of Jenin, told Xinhua news agency.

 

The Israeli army besieged the house for several hours and exchanged gunfire with the three men, whose identities were not officially disclosed.

 

Video clips published by activists showed an Israeli bulldozer retrieving the body of one of the slain men from the house and throwing it to the ground, reports Xinhua news agency.

 

Local sources said the three men were leaders of the Islamic Jihad movement’s Jenin Battalion and residents of the Jenin camp, who had been pursued by Israeli forces for months.

 

The sources added that Israeli forces stormed, searched, and combed the house, not allowing medical teams to approach until completing a 14-hour military operation in the city and the camp.

 

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a press statement that Israeli forces attacked its crews when they attempted to transport an injured person to the hospital from a neighbourhood.

 

Israeli soldiers also fired shots at ambulance crews and journalists and prevented them from entering the camp, according to medical sources.

 

Electricity was completely cut off in the camp and some surrounding neighbourhoods due to the destruction of power lines by the Israeli raid, according to the Northern Electricity Company in the city.

 

The city’s governor said the Israeli army also destroyed water and sewage networks in the camp after bulldozing its neighbourhoods, adding the army had declared the camp a military zone and prohibited entry and exit.

 

Also on Thursday, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed in a statement that for the second time in a week, the Israel Defense Forces, the Shin Bet security agency, and Border Guard forces carried out a campaign to “thwart terrorist activities” in Jenin.

 

Adraee said Israeli forces arrested a number of suspects and clashed with gunmen there, adding the engineering forces bulldozed roads in the area under which the “saboteurs” had planted explosive devices to target Israeli forces.

 

The forces also surrounded a building, where they exchanged fire with two “wanted persons” and eliminated them, the statement noted.

 

More than 500 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army across the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 2023, when the latest round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out, according to official Palestinian statistics. (IANS)

Previous article
Pro-Palestinian protesters take over student services building at California State University
Next article
Ukraine comes under massive Russian air attacks
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

License plate error of Rolls-Royce which Maha CM & DyCMs rode rattles Singhania in Europe

  Mumbai, June 14: When the swanky new Mumbai Coastal Road (MCR) phase II was inaugurated on June 10,...
NATIONAL

EPFO revamping software to speed up settlement of claims

  New Delhi, June 14: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is in the process of revamping its application software...
NATIONAL

Those who were anti-Ram became No. 2, arrogant stopped at 241, says Indresh Kumar

Jaipur, June 14: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh Kumar has said that the ruling party fell short...
INTERNATIONAL

Ukraine comes under massive Russian air attacks

Shillong, June 14: An air-raid alert was issued throughout Ukraine early Friday as the country was hit by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

License plate error of Rolls-Royce which Maha CM & DyCMs rode rattles Singhania in Europe

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, June 14: When the swanky new Mumbai Coastal...

EPFO revamping software to speed up settlement of claims

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 14: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)...

Those who were anti-Ram became No. 2, arrogant stopped at 241, says Indresh Kumar

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, June 14: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh...
Load more

Popular news

License plate error of Rolls-Royce which Maha CM & DyCMs rode rattles Singhania in Europe

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, June 14: When the swanky new Mumbai Coastal...

EPFO revamping software to speed up settlement of claims

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 14: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)...

Those who were anti-Ram became No. 2, arrogant stopped at 241, says Indresh Kumar

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, June 14: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img