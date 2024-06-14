Friday, June 14, 2024
Badshah reveals his conversation with spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during Covid

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, June 14: Rapper Badshah, who appeared on the celebrity chat show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, shared a conversation he had with the spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during the Covid, revealing that the guru asked him to sing a song for them.

 

Episode 12 of the show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, featured a powerhouse of talent — Karan Aujla, Badshah, and Divine — who came to promote their latest album, ‘Ek Tha Raja’.

 

While the guests shared some fun anecdotes from their lives, Kapil recounted a hilarious incident involving himself and Badshah during the Covid-19.

 

Kapil said: “I remember this incident. It was during Covid. Everything was happening on Zoom calls. A common friend told us (me and Badshah) that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji would have a chat with us and we could ask him questions.”

 

“Ravi Shankar ji told Badshah to sing one of his songs. So, he rapped for a long time. He heard it. Later, he said, ‘Now, please sing it’,” Kapil added.

 

Adding to this, Badshah said: “I performed the Independence Day rap so well. He was looking at me and then said, ‘Now sing it for us’.”

 

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ will air on Saturday on Netflix.

 

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Badshah’s music styles comprise Indian pop, hip-hop, rap, and synthwave.

 

He is known for his tracks like ‘Saturday Saturday’, ‘Proper Patola’, ‘DJ Waley Babu’, ‘Mercy’, ‘Genda Phool’, ‘Paani Paani’, and ‘Gone Girl’, among many others. (IANS)

