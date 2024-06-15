Saturday, June 15, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Sensex, Nifty at all-time high as inflation cools this week

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Mumbai, June 15: Indian stock markets closed at an all-time high in the last week. This is the second consecutive week when Indian frontline indices Sensex and Nifty made a new all-time high of 77,145 and 23,490 respectively.

In the last week that ended on June 14, Sensex closed at 76,992, up 299 points or 0.39 per cent, and Nifty settled at 23,465, up 175 or 0.75 per cent.

Data released by the government on Wednesday showed that the retail inflation rate has fallen to 4.75 per cent in May, which was 4.83 per cent in April.

During the week, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have invested Rs 2,030 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have invested Rs 6,293 crore.

Smallcap and midcap shares have attracted more investors than largecap during this period. BSE Smallcap Index rallied 5 per cent and BSE Midcap Index surged 4.4 per cent during the week.

In smallcap, EIH Associated Hotels, Reliance Power, PTC Industries, Avantel, HCC, GTL Infrastructure, Wardwizard Innovation and Mobility, Honda India Power Products, Home First Finance Company India, Paras Defense and Space Technology, and Asian Granito India gained more than 25 per cent.

In midcap, Endurance Technologies, LIC Housing Finance, Scheffler India, Oil India, Max Healthcare Institute, Samvardhan Motherson International, Honeywell Automation, Oracle Financial Services Software, and New India Assurance were top gainers.

Among the sector indices, the Capital Goods Index surged 6.4 per cent, the Realty Index rallied 5.4 per cent, the Telecom Index shot up by 4 per cent and the Oil and Gas Index gained 3.5 per cent.

Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, of Master Capital Services Ltd said, “Several factors contributed to the market’s upward momentum. Firstly, there was political stability following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony. Secondly, the continuity of economic reforms was expected due to minimal changes in the ministerial portfolios under Modi 3.0.”

“Lastly, the significant decrease in India VIX, the volatility index, by nearly 60 per cent from its recent high of 31.71 on June 4 contributed to a more stable market environment after the election-related uncertainties were resolved,” he added.

–IANS

Previous article
Swati Maliwal case: Judicial custody of CM Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar extended
Next article
Anti-elephant solar fence turns tool for women empowerment in remote Meghalaya village
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

  Budva (Montenegro), June 15: Millwall's goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, has passed away at the young age of 26. The...
NATIONAL

Tesam Pongte elected unopposed as Arunachal Assembly Speaker

  Itanagar, June 15: BJP MLA Tesam Pongte was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh...
NATIONAL

PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore to farmers during Varanasi visit on June 18

  New Delhi, June 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release over Rs 20,000 crore as the 17th instalment...
NATIONAL

Researchers link hot weather with increased headaches for people with migraines

  New Delhi, June 15: Scientists have found a link between increased headaches and hot temperatures for individuals with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

News Alert 0
  Budva (Montenegro), June 15: Millwall's goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, has...

Tesam Pongte elected unopposed as Arunachal Assembly Speaker

NATIONAL 0
  Itanagar, June 15: BJP MLA Tesam Pongte was unanimously...

PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore to farmers during Varanasi visit on June 18

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...
Load more

Popular news

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

News Alert 0
  Budva (Montenegro), June 15: Millwall's goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, has...

Tesam Pongte elected unopposed as Arunachal Assembly Speaker

NATIONAL 0
  Itanagar, June 15: BJP MLA Tesam Pongte was unanimously...

PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore to farmers during Varanasi visit on June 18

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img