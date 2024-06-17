Monday, June 17, 2024
NATIONAL

5 stabbed in France

By: Agencies

Date:

Paris, June 17:  Five people were stabbed on Monday, including two seriously injured, in the northeastern French city of Metz, the BFMTV news channel reported, citing the Metz public prosecutor.

According to BFMTV, the possibility of terrorism has been ruled out at this stage, reported Xinhua news agency.

According to the local daily Le Republicain Lorrain, the incident occurred at around 10:15 a.m. local time in a supermarket.

It could have been the settling of a score. The perpetrator or perpetrators are on the run.

–IANS

Previous article
Guv writes to Bengal govt seeking removal of Kolkata Police from Raj Bhavan security duty
Next article
Germany’s youth at risk from loneliness, warns Minister
