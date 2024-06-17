Monday, June 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Bengal rail accident: PM Modi speaks to officials; Railway Minister to reach site

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, June 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Railways officials and taken stock of the situation after the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express was hit by a goods train in West Bengal on Monday.

At least five people died in the accident and over 30 were injured, said officials.

The Prime Minister has asked the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reach the site.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri@AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well.”

Different teams attached to the state government and the Indian Railways started rescue operations at the site between New Jalpaiguri and Rangapani station.

To make things more difficult, the rescue operations are being impacted by rain in the region.

The rescue teams are adopting the manual process of bringing the affected compartments back into position to locate more trapped passengers.

“We are avoiding the use of gas cutters right now as we fear that more people might be trapped inside the affected compartments. The use of gas cutters might endanger their lives. Since we are still adopting the manual process, the rescue process is slow. Rainfall is adding further difficulty,” said an official of the state Disaster Management Department, present at the spot.

The injured persons have been rushed to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital at Siliguri.

Some of the passengers travelling by Kanchanjungha Express said that contrary to information that there was just one collision, they heard the sound of at least three to four collisions.

–IANS

 

Previous article
‘Tanker Mafia’: Delhi BJP slams Kejriwal govt over water crisis
Next article
Treatment for stress-induced exhaustion disorder needs to be relooked: Researchers
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

JD(U) slams Rahul over questioning EVMs, says ‘efforts being made to stir row over 2024 polls’

  New Delhi, June 17: Janata Dal (United) on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc over ‘needless...
Health

Treatment for stress-induced exhaustion disorder needs to be relooked: Researchers

  New Delhi, June 17: Traditional treatment can tend to overlook important psychological and social aspects of stress-induced exhaustion...
NATIONAL

‘Tanker Mafia’: Delhi BJP slams Kejriwal govt over water crisis

New Delhi, June 17: With regard to the compounding water crunch in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief...
NATIONAL

Four Maoists killed in encounter in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district

  Chaibasa (Jharkhand), June 17: Four Maoists, including a woman were killed in an encounter with police in Chaibasa,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

JD(U) slams Rahul over questioning EVMs, says ‘efforts being made to stir row over 2024 polls’

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 17: Janata Dal (United) on Monday...

Treatment for stress-induced exhaustion disorder needs to be relooked: Researchers

Health 0
  New Delhi, June 17: Traditional treatment can tend to...

‘Tanker Mafia’: Delhi BJP slams Kejriwal govt over water crisis

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 17: With regard to the compounding...
Load more

Popular news

JD(U) slams Rahul over questioning EVMs, says ‘efforts being made to stir row over 2024 polls’

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 17: Janata Dal (United) on Monday...

Treatment for stress-induced exhaustion disorder needs to be relooked: Researchers

Health 0
  New Delhi, June 17: Traditional treatment can tend to...

‘Tanker Mafia’: Delhi BJP slams Kejriwal govt over water crisis

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 17: With regard to the compounding...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img