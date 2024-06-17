Top performers in HSSLC, SSLC exams honoured

SHILLONG, June 16: The Vivekananda Sangha organised its annual felicitation programme to honour students who excelled in the 2024 HSSLC and SSLC exams. The event was graced by notable figures including former DHS (MI) Dr. Aman War, Keith Pariat, member of Earle Holiday Home and Headman of Oakland, and Jitendra Kumar Das and Prosenjit Das, Headmen of Jail Road.

Dr. War, who felicitated the students, emphasised the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving success. He congratulated the students and encouraged them to aim high, saying, “You should aim for the stars to fall for the moon. Keep the hard work going and as you have made your parents and locality proud, in the near future make the state proud.”

Keith Pariat also addressed the gathering, urging students to stay focused and humble. “I urge the students to stay rooted and humble and give back to society,” he said, encouraging them to contribute to societal development.

Among the 10 students felicitated, Sneha Deb was notably recognised for ranking 9th in the HSSLC exam.

The Vivekananda Sangha organises this felicitation programme annually to motivate students to perform well academically. Additionally, the organisation provides financial aid to underprivileged students in need, reinforcing their commitment to supporting education and community development.