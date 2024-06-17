Monday, June 17, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Top performers in HSSLC, SSLC exams honoured

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, June 16: The Vivekananda Sangha organised its annual felicitation programme to honour students who excelled in the 2024 HSSLC and SSLC exams. The event was graced by notable figures including former DHS (MI) Dr. Aman War, Keith Pariat, member of Earle Holiday Home and Headman of Oakland, and Jitendra Kumar Das and Prosenjit Das, Headmen of Jail Road.
Dr. War, who felicitated the students, emphasised the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving success. He congratulated the students and encouraged them to aim high, saying, “You should aim for the stars to fall for the moon. Keep the hard work going and as you have made your parents and locality proud, in the near future make the state proud.”
Keith Pariat also addressed the gathering, urging students to stay focused and humble. “I urge the students to stay rooted and humble and give back to society,” he said, encouraging them to contribute to societal development.
Among the 10 students felicitated, Sneha Deb was notably recognised for ranking 9th in the HSSLC exam.
The Vivekananda Sangha organises this felicitation programme annually to motivate students to perform well academically. Additionally, the organisation provides financial aid to underprivileged students in need, reinforcing their commitment to supporting education and community development.

Previous article
Shillong Jottings
Next article
Illegal sand mining from Manda river leads to soil erosion threat
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NCC cadets stand next to the bust of Kambel Shullai, who was remembered by Sein Raij Niamtre, Shillong, on his 12th death anniversary...

MEGHALAYA

Akashvani NE revamps progs

SHILLONG, June 16: Evolving to meet listener demands, Akashvani North Eastern Service, formerly known as All India Radio,...
MEGHALAYA

Hackathon on 3D printing kicks off at NEHU

SHILLONG, June 16: The first phase of a 3D printing hackathon, organized by the Assam Electronics Development Corporation...
MEGHALAYA

IT firm celebrates ‘Family Day’ with employees, their loved ones

SHILLONG, June 16: The Shillong office of 7.ai, a provider of digital business services and Customer Experience (CX)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NCC cadets stand next to the bust of Kambel Shullai, who was remembered by Sein Raij Niamtre, Shillong, on his 12th death anniversary...

MEGHALAYA 0

Akashvani NE revamps progs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 16: Evolving to meet listener demands, Akashvani...

Hackathon on 3D printing kicks off at NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 16: The first phase of a 3D...
Load more

Popular news

NCC cadets stand next to the bust of Kambel Shullai, who was remembered by Sein Raij Niamtre, Shillong, on his 12th death anniversary...

MEGHALAYA 0

Akashvani NE revamps progs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 16: Evolving to meet listener demands, Akashvani...

Hackathon on 3D printing kicks off at NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 16: The first phase of a 3D...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img