Foolproof security in place for PM Modi’s Kashmir visit

Srinagar, June 18: The highest level of security preparedness and foolproof arrangements are in place for the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Srinagar city in J&K on June 20.

The Prime Minister is arriving here on the evening of June 20 and will participate in the 18th International Yoga Day at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar next day.

Over 6,000 other participants are likely to join the Prime Minister on International Yoga Day on June 21.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to J&K after being elected as the country’s Prime Minister for the third term.

Teams of SPG, those deployed for the Prime Minister’s security, reached here five days earlier than the VVIP visit to coordinate security arrangements with the J&K security staff.

The venue of the function has been thoroughly sanitized and the SPG will take over the venue two days ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Human surveillance, electronic equipment, drone supervision, vast area domination and Hawkeye surveillance of the VVIP route are being maintained for the visit.

Every detail in the blue book that describes the PM’s security is being followed to the minutest precision.

J&K DGP, R.R. Swain is personally supervising and coordinating each detail related to the Prime Minister’s security.

“All roads leading to the venue would be completely sealed a day ahead of the visit and passage on these routes would be highly regulated and allowed only after attending to the security drill as described in the blue book.

“No chance is being taken with anything that concerns the security of the Hon’ble Prime Minister,” said a top intelligence officer.

–IANS