NCERT entrance test in state postponed

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 17: The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) scheduled to be conducted by the NCERT for admission to its various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, at the North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE), Umiam on Sunday was postponed since the question papers had not arrived from Delhi on time.

NCERT had announced admission into various programmes i.e. B.A. B.Ed., B.Sc. B.Ed., M.Sc. Ed., B.Ed., M.Ed. etc. through the CEE.

Candidates appearing in the exam reached the exam centre at NERIE on time only to be told that the exam had been postponed since the question papers had not reached from Delhi. The exam was to be held from 9am to 11am.

The CEE was held in 35 other cities across India on Sunday.

The NCERT has rescheduled the exam for Meghalaya on June 20 from 11am to 1pm and has asked the concerned candidates to download the admit card from the NCERT website.