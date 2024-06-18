Tuesday, June 18, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Pandya, Pant biggest positives for India in T20 WC: Harbhajan

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 17: Lauding India’s group stage performance in the T20 World Cup, former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said Hardik Pandya’s better-than-expected bowling show and Rishabh Pant’s good run at the number three position are some of the biggest positives to be drawn from the campaign so far.
India are through to the Super Eight stage after going undefeated in their group league matches. Rohit Sharma and his men defeated Ireland, Pakistan, and USA before their last league game against Canada was called off due to a wet outfield in Florida.
“The biggest positive is that Hardik Pandya took the wicket. He was the fourth bowler in this tournament. But if you look at his wicket tally, he has done much better than what was expected of him,” Harbhajan said on ‘Star Sports’.
Pandya, who came into the World Cup after a horror run in the IPL, has so far snared seven wickets and has bowled full tilt, quelling any apprehensions surrounding his fitness.
Pant, who is making his international return after recovering from the life-threatening car accident in 2022, has also been on a roll and has a strike rate of 124.67 in the tournament.
“Along with him, Rishabh Pant played at number 3. His role was completely changed. Before this World Cup, we were saying that Sanju Samson will play in the team because he has made big runs.
“To make Rishabh Pant play at number three is a big positive. Left-Right combination is formed when Rishabh Pant plays at number three,” Harbhajan said on Pant’s promotion up the order.
India will open their Super Eight campaign against Afghanistan on June 20 in Barbados. Harbhajan said the side has what it takes to face the challenge of new conditions, having played all its previous matches in the USA.
“There are a lot of positives. Of course, there are challenges and difficulties. But the challenges come in front of those who are brave. This team is a team of brave players.
“They fought well and played very well. Because of this, they topped the group,” he said. (PTI)

Previous article
Sports Snippets
Next article
SL beat the Dutch in last group game
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Netanyahu dissolves Israeli War Cabinet

Tel Aviv, June 17: Israeli officials said on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the influential...
SPORTS

Ronaldo on verge of Euro record

Leipzig, June 17: Cristiano Ronaldo can become the first player to feature at six European Championships when Portugal...
SPORTS

SL beat the Dutch in last group game

Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), June 17: Sri Lanka finally found their mojo as they clinically disposed off the...
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

Diksha finishes T-6 in Rome for a third Top-10 in 2024 ROME, June 17: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar carded...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Netanyahu dissolves Israeli War Cabinet

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, June 17: Israeli officials said on Monday...

Ronaldo on verge of Euro record

SPORTS 0
Leipzig, June 17: Cristiano Ronaldo can become the first...

SL beat the Dutch in last group game

SPORTS 0
Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), June 17: Sri Lanka finally...
Load more

Popular news

Netanyahu dissolves Israeli War Cabinet

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, June 17: Israeli officials said on Monday...

Ronaldo on verge of Euro record

SPORTS 0
Leipzig, June 17: Cristiano Ronaldo can become the first...

SL beat the Dutch in last group game

SPORTS 0
Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), June 17: Sri Lanka finally...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img